Over 60 killed in intensified Israeli strikes across Gaza

More than 60 Palestinians, including women and children, have been killed in a wave of intensified Israeli airstrikes across the Gaza Strip since early Tuesday.

Most of the deadly attacks were concentrated in Gaza's central area, including 12 killed in an airstrike on a home for the "Abu Samra" family in the Deir al-Balah city, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Another airstrike in the western Nuseirat refugee camp left 15 people killed.

Meanwhile, the local Al-Aqsa radio reported that nine people were killed in an Israeli airstrike on a home in the Jabalia refugee camp, northern Gaza, while still missing people are under the rubble.

Several more victims were killed in Israeli strikes and artillery shelling on areas in Gaza City and in Khan Younis, the southern Gaza Strip, the Palestinian broadcaster added.

On Sunday, the Israeli army announced the beginning of a broad ground offensive in the war-torn Gaza Strip.

