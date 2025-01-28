Over 70,000 local observers to monitor Azerbaijan’s municipal elections

Over 70,000 local observers to monitor Azerbaijan’s municipal elections

+ ↺ − 16 px

As many as 70,625 local observers are accredited to monitor Azerbaijan’s municipal elections scheduled for January 29.

The chairman of the country’s Central Election Commission (CEC), Mazahir Panahov, announced this at a press conference on Tuesday, News.Az reports.He also highlighted that media representatives are welcome to observe the election process at all polling stations using only their journalist ID, without needing approval from any organization.Panahov emphasized that Azerbaijan is the first country to offer such an opportunity to journalists.

News.Az