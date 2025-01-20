Over 70 million under winter warnings as Arctic blast hits US

The United States is grappling with extreme winter weather this week as Arctic air surges south from Canada, snowstorms track up the Northeast, and a potentially devastating winter storm targets the South.

Travelers are facing delays Sunday and cold is in store for much of the nation, with more than 75% of the US expected to face freezing temperatures this week, News.Az reports, citing CNN. Over 70 million people are under winter weather advisories and winter storm warnings from Tennessee to Maine on Sunday. That means snow for many Northeast cities, as a low-pressure system will bring a quick shot of snow to the I-95 corridor from Virginia to Maine on Sunday through early Monday.Washington, DC, is expected to see 1 to 3 inches of snow, with up to 6 inches expected in New York and Boston. Hartford, Connecticut, could see 5 to 7 inches of snow and Portland, Maine, could receive up to 8 inches. And in Philadelphia, where a snow emergency was declared Sunday evening, there could be 4-6 inches of snow and below freezing temperatures Sunday night.A cold weather emergency has been activated in Washington, DC, mayor Muriel Bowser announced in a Sunday post on X. The mayor warned of “dangerously low” temperatures overnight. The frosty forecast prompted the announcement that President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration will be held indoors on Monday, the first inside presidential inauguration since Ronald Reagan in 1985.At least 1,100 flights into or out of the US were canceled by Sunday evening with another 5,017 delayed, according to the flight-tracking website FlightAware. Over 20% of flights into or out of Newark Liberty International Airport and LaGuardia Airport were canceled, the site shows.New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy declared a state of emergency due to the storm.“As always, I urge all New Jerseyans to use caution, follow all safety protocols, and remain off the roads unless absolutely necessary,” Murphy said on X Saturday.Meanwhile, the South is bracing for a rare winter storm with a still-uncertain forecast. Louisiana declared a state of emergency and Texas has directed state agencies to mobilize resources due to the threat of snow.In Houston, Texas, both civilian airports will be closed all day on Tuesday, mayor John Whitmire announced at a Sunday evening news conference. Schools in the Houston Independent School District — the largest in the state and the eighth-largest in the country — will also be closed until Wednesday, Whitmire said.The city could see up to 5 inches of snow starting Monday night, according to National Weather Service Houston, which warned of “freezing rain” and icy roads making for dangerous travel conditions into midday Wednesday. Below-freezing overnight temperatures are expected to continue from Sunday through Friday, says the agency.

