Over 90,000 households in Australia left without power due to storm -VIDEO
Storms have hit parts of southeast Queensland with hail, downing trees and cutting power. (Dan Peled/AAP PHOTOS)

Around 90,000 households were left without power in Australia due to the storm, with blackouts hitting the states of Victoria and Queensland the hardest, News.Az reports citing the Australian.

The Australian reports that more than 67,000 homes in Queensland are without power as of 7:00 PM (2:00 PM Baku time). Several other cities in the state are also likely to be affected by the storm.

According to the ABC, power outages affected more than 25,000 homes in Victoria, with the state capital, Melbourne, and the western region suffering the most.

According to Miriam Bradbury, senior forecaster at the Australian Bureau of Meteorology, heavy rain could lead to flash flooding. She added that the weather conditions could continue into next week.


