Over 960,000 affected by severe flooding in South Sudan

More than 960,000 people have been affected and around 335,000 displaced by severe flooding across six states in South Sudan, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) reported Friday.

Since last month, the floods have damaged over 140 health facilities, disrupting access to essential medical services as the country battles outbreaks of cholera and malaria, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

The World Health Organization (WHO) recorded more than 104,000 malaria cases — including 16 deaths — in the past week alone, a 15% increase from the previous week largely attributed to flooding.

OCHA said the flooding has worsened an already critical humanitarian situation marked by conflict and acute food insecurity. Despite difficult conditions, UN agencies and partners are delivering life-saving assistance and conducting needs assessments in the hardest-hit areas, including Unity, Jonglei, and Upper Nile states.

The World Food Programme is providing food and nutrition aid, while the WHO and partners have distributed over 50 metric tonnes of medical supplies. Planned support includes tents, cholera kits, and emergency health kits.

Earlier this week, the International Organization for Migration signed an $8.5 million agreement with South Sudanese officials to build flood-resilient infrastructure and rehabilitate drainage channels in Bor town, Jonglei state. The UN Population Fund (UNFPA) and partners are also providing dignity kits and reproductive health services to women and girls in affected areas.

