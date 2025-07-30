Over a dozen children die from food shortages in Sudan camp, say medics

Over a dozen children die from food shortages in Sudan camp, say medics

+ ↺ − 16 px

Thirteen children died last month due to a severe food shortage at a displacement camp in war-torn Sudan's East Darfur state, according to medics.

The Sudan Doctors Network, a professional organisation with members working inside Lagawa camp, reported "deteriorating humanitarian conditions" and widespread malnutrition - a hunger crisis caused by the 27-month civil war that has devastated the country, News.Az reports citing BBC.

Located in the city of el-Daein, the settlement is home to at least 7,000 people and has been subjected to repeated attacks by armed groups.

Famine was first identified last year in a camp in Sudan's western region of Darfur and has since spread to other areas.

On Tuesday, in a statement regarding Lagawa camp, the Sudan Doctors Network wrote: "The network calls on the international community and humanitarian organisations to act immediately to provide food and basic healthcare to the camp's residents, especially children and pregnant women."

El-Daein is the capital of East Darfur, a state entirely controlled by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), which is battling the army.

Now in its third year, the civil war has crippled humanitarian networks, collapsed the economy and broken down social services. These factors, and more, have led to a food crisis.

In addition to famine conditions, aid groups have warned of a cholera outbreak in Darfur.

The United Nations said cases of the disease have been rising in the city of Tawila, where 1,500 serious infections, suspected and confirmed, have been reported since June.

The breakdown of water and sanitation services, combined with low vaccination coverage, has increased the risk of cholera outbreaks, the UN said.

Sudan was plunged into a civil war in April 2023 after a vicious struggle for power broke out between its army and the RSF.

The two rivals had been allies - coming to power together in a coup - but fell out over an internationally backed plan to move towards civilian rule.

It has led to one of the world's worst humanitarian crises, tens of thousands of civilians have been killed, more than 12 million have been forced to flee their homes and nearly a million are in famine.

News.Az