Over dozen killed as passenger boat sinks after collision in Western Myanmar
At least 20 people were killed when a passenger ferry collided with a river barge in western Myanmar, media report.
The passenger ferry was carrying a total of 80 people when it sank late on Friday night after a "head-on collision" with the cargo barge near the port city of Pathein, The Hindustan Times said on Saturday.
The majority of the 20 victims are women.
A rescue operation is underway, some people are reportedly still missing.
The sunken passenger boat was reportedly carrying guests from a wedding.
