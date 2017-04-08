Over dozen killed as passenger boat sinks after collision in Western Myanmar

At least 20 people were killed when a passenger ferry collided with a river barge in western Myanmar, media report.

The passenger ferry was carrying a total of 80 people when it sank late on Friday night after a "head-on collision" with the cargo barge near the port city of Pathein, The Hindustan Times said on Saturday.

The majority of the 20 victims are women.

A rescue operation is underway, some people are reportedly still missing.

The sunken passenger boat was reportedly carrying guests from a wedding.

