Over the year Azercell has improved 4G network in the regions by 364%

According to international researches, Azercell’s LTE network demonstrates the highest quality

Committed to its promise of a new connectivity era for Azerbaijan and applying world’s advanced technological achievements for the first time in the country for this purpose, Azercell Telecom has expanded the coverage area of its 4G network by 364 % during 2019. Currently, Azercell’s LTE network covers nearly 60 regions and this number is growing day by day. The leading mobile operator improved and expanded its 4G network, achieving a remarkable increase of 118% in terms of population coverage and 364% in terms of geographic coverage. In addition, LTE data consumption increased by 256% during the year. The company installed 1229 LTE base stations over the past year. LTE data traffic constitutes 46% of total data traffic in Azercell network, which means 26% growth compared to the same period of the previous year.

The independent benchmark test conducted by European company Systemics confirmed that Azercell provides better 4G/LTE service across all regions in Azerbaijan.

“Azercell has expanded its 4G network aiming to make high speed mobile internet available and convenient for the population in the capital city and the regions. We can declare our readiness to step into the next technological level as we are getting our customers used to the fastest mobile internet and bringing our network to the cutting-edge level. The 5G network that was recently introduced by Azercell in a test mode is a logical result of our initiatives aimed at digitalization and connected society of the future”, said Marat Hamidov, Director of Network Technologies Department at Azercell Telecom.

Notably, Azercell tested 5G network for the first time in the country on the 12th of November this year. The company plans to continue its analysis in most advanced communication technologies and comprehensively deploy this network in the future.

The leader of the mobile communication industry, the largest taxpayer and the biggest investor of the non-oil sector of Azerbaijan “Azercell Telecom” LLC was founded in 1996. Currently, 4.9 million subscribers choose Azercell services. Mobile operator controls 49% of market share; while its geographical coverage constitutes 99.2% (excluding the occupied territories); and population coverage 99.8%. Azercell was the pioneering mobile operator to introduce a number of innovations in Azerbaijan, including GSM technology, advance payment system, mobile internet services, 24/7 call center service (*1111), 7/7 Front Office service, Azercell Express offices, M2M services, 4G technology, mobile, online customer care services and customer services through social media, mobile e-signature service “ASAN Imza” etc. Rapidly increasing 4G network of Azercell covers nearly 60 regions of the country, inclusing Baku and Absheron peninsula. According to the results of mobile network quality and wireless coverage mapping surveys by international systems, Azercell’s 4G network demonstrated the best results among the mobile operators of Azerbaijan. Azercell is the only company in Azerbaijan and CIS region which has been awarded Gold Certificate of International “Investors in People” Standard.

