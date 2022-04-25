PACE spring session kicks off in Strasbourg

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) on Monday commenced its spring session in hybrid format in Strasbourg.

A general policy debate on the consequences of the Russia-Ukraine war will be at the center of the PACE spring plenary session to be held from 25 to 28 April 2022, News.Az reports.

An Azerbaijani delegation headed by MP Samad Seyidov attends the session.

On Wednesday, Italy’s President Sergio Mattarella is scheduled to address the Assembly and will answer questions from the parliamentarians.

The Assembly also debates reports on strengthening the strategic partnership between the Council of Europe and the EU, safeguarding and promoting genuine democracy in Europe, and on how to put confiscated criminal assets to good use. Also on the agenda are reports on combating children’s exposure to pornographic content, on the deinstitutionalisation of persons with disabilities, on preventing excessive and unjustified use of force by law enforcement officers, on tackling discrimination based on social origin, and on the honoring of obligations and commitments by Georgia.

News.Az