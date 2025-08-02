Pacific tropics heat up with Hurricane Gil, while Atlantic remains calm

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Pacific Ocean is seeing a burst of tropical activity as Hurricane Gil strengthens and multiple systems swirl across the basin. Meanwhile, the Atlantic remains unusually quiet — a contrast that may soon change.

Hurricane Gil, now packing maximum sustained winds of 75 mph, is located about 1,100 miles southwest of Mexico’s Baja California Peninsula. The system is moving west-northwest into the Central Pacific Ocean and is not expected to impact land directly, according to the National Hurricane Center (NHC), News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Gil is expected to move west-northwest as it continues its trek into the Central Pacific Ocean. Iona unraveling, as new area to watch develops in Eastern Pacific Iona weakened on Friday and is some 1,500 miles west of Hawaii near the International Dateline. The cyclone only remains a marine interest as it continues to push westbound. Forecasters are also monitoring several other areas for tropical development. Invest 92C, located due east of Iona, encountered hostile conditions Friday morning and is now no longer expected to develop, according to the NHC.

While Hawaii will likely see some increased wave action from these systems churning up the seas, these storms are also prompting Fire Weather Warnings for the nation's 50th state. Meanwhile, another area to watch southwest of southwestern Mexico has a high chance of development over the next seven days. And a new area to watch has formed south of Central America and has a low chance of development over the next seven days.

