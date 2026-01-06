Pakistan advances maritime industry with new container ship

+ ↺ − 16 px

Pakistan on Tuesday began construction of a 1,100 twenty-foot equivalent unit (TEU) container ship for the Pakistan National Shipping Corporation (PNSC) at the Karachi Shipyard, aiming to bolster the country’s maritime capacity and reduce dependence on foreign shipping, the Ministry of Maritime Affairs said.

The steel-cutting ceremony was inaugurated by Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Junaid Anwar Chaudhry, who described the project as an important step toward enhancing the country's shipbuilding capabilities, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

Speaking at the event, Chaudhry said the vessel would be constructed entirely with domestic resources, reflecting growing technical expertise within Pakistan's shipbuilding industry.

He added that the project is expected to help conserve foreign exchange and expand the operational strength of the national shipping fleet.

The minister noted that the expansion of the PNSC fleet would contribute to greater efficiency in the supply chain and support the country's trade activities. He also highlighted the project's role in creating employment opportunities for skilled workers in the maritime sector.

Chaudhry said Karachi Shipyard is gradually emerging as a key center for national maritime development, adding that shipbuilding and ship repair remain central components of Pakistan's maritime policy.

He emphasized that about 95 percent of Pakistan's trade is conducted through sea routes, underlining the importance of developing a self-reliant and resilient maritime industry to support sustainable economic growth.

