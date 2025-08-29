Pakistan and Armenia agree to explore diplomatic relations

+ ↺ − 16 px

Pakistani Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan held a phone call on Friday, during which they agreed to explore the possibility of establishing diplomatic relations between their two countries.

This development follows the recent peace agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan aimed at ending decades of conflict, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

Pakistan welcomed the deal, calling it a significant step toward regional stability and peace.

