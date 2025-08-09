Pakistani PM welcomes historic peace agreement between Azerbajian, Armenia

+ ↺ − 16 px

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday welcomed the historic peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

In a post on X, the Pakistani premier noted that the landmark deal would open new avenues for trade and regional connectivity, News.Az reports.

“This landmark development marks the dawn of a new era of peace, stability, and cooperation in the South Caucasus — a region that has endured decades of conflict and human suffering. We congratulate President Ilham Aliyev and the people of Azerbaijan on this historic agreement, which reflects wisdom, foresight, and sagacity in charting a course for a peaceful future for their region,” he stated.

He emphasized that Pakistan had always stood by the brotherly nation of Azerbaijan and shared in their pride at this historic moment. While welcoming the peace agreement, signed at the White House under the auspices of U.S. President Donald Trump, Prime Minister Sharif also appreciated the role of the United States in facilitating the talks and securing an agreement that paves the way for enhanced trade, connectivity, and regional integration.

The Pakistani leader expressed hope that this spirit of dialogue would serve as an example for other regions facing protracted conflicts. Earlier, the Republic of Azerbaijan and Armenia signed the U.S.-brokered peace agreement during a meeting with President Trump in Washington, which is expected to boost bilateral economic ties after decades of hostilities.

