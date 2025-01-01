News.az
News
Diplomatic Relations
Tag:
Diplomatic Relations
Israel becomes first country to recognize Somaliland officially
26 Dec 2025-19:12
Syria resumes ties with Japan after 15 years
23 Dec 2025-23:28
Pakistan expected to open embassy in Armenia next year
03 Dec 2025-15:10
Syria reopens London embassy in bid to boost diplomatic ties
14 Nov 2025-21:21
Peru cuts diplomatic ties after ex-PM flees to Mexican embassy
04 Nov 2025-11:26
Poland does not intend to sever diplomatic relations with Russia
12 Sep 2025-21:57
Pakistan and Armenia agree to explore diplomatic relations
30 Aug 2025-01:03
Israel, Germany mark 60 years of ties amid Gaza war
12 May 2025-22:13
Croatian speaker set to visit Azerbaijan
02 May 2025-18:11
Rwanda and Belgium expel each other's diplomats over Congo conflict
17 Mar 2025-17:36
Latest News
No messages from Carney in latest Epstein release
Canada students face explosives charges; motive unclear
Avalanche in Slovakia’s popular mountain range kills two
US alleges China involved in covert nuclear testing
Estonia blocks entry for over 1,000 who fought for Russia in Ukraine
Armenia schedules parliamentary election for June 7
Shein’s Donald Tang contacted Epstein repeatedly, documents show
U.S. imposes sanctions on Iran's shadow fleet
Bolivia bus crash into ravine kills at least 10
Recep İlhan Yıldız: Black Sea needs a shared vision and integrated planning - INTERVIEW
INTERVIEW
