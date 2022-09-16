Pakistan and Azerbaijan are two hearts in one body: PM Sharif

Pakistan and Azerbaijan are two hearts in one body: PM Sharif

Pakistan and Azerbaijan are two hearts in one body: PM Sharif

+ ↺ − 16 px

Pakistan and Azerbaijan are two hearts in one body, and there are fraternal and friendly relations between the two countries, said Prime Mınıster of Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif during his meeting with President Ilham Aliyev in Samarkand.

“We have firmly supported the independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan and will continue to support it,” the premier noted.

PM Sharif also invited President Ilham Aliyev to pay an official visit to Pakistan.

News.Az