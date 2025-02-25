Pakistan-Azerbaijan ties strengthened as business delegation visits Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

Muhammad Asif Noor, the Institute of Peace and Diplomatic Studies (IPDS) Executive Director and CEO of the Diplomatic Insight Group of Companies, has emphasized the significance of the Pakistani Prime Minister’s business delegation’s visit to Baku, highlighting its potential to deepen ties between Pakistan and Azerbaijan, as he stated in an interview with News.Az.

Speaking about the visit, Noor, who has extensive experience in fostering global media, research, and business networks, stated, "It’s an honor to be in Baku, a city that embodies a rich history while embracing a dynamic future. This visit marks an important chapter in strengthening the already deep-rooted bonds between Pakistan and Azerbaijan."

The visit aims to explore new avenues of collaboration in key sectors such as energy, trade, defense, education, and climate cooperation. Noor emphasized that the trip is not solely focused on economic cooperation but also on enhancing broader strategic and cultural ties between the two nations. "Our goal is to identify opportunities where our industries can collaborate, whether in technology, infrastructure, or agriculture," he noted.

Source: AzerTAG

According to Noor, the delegation’s discussions extend beyond commerce, touching on crucial areas such as climate action and educational exchanges. "By building strong people-to-people connections and sharing knowledge, we can pave the way for a more resilient and cooperative future," he said.

Reflecting on the long-standing Pakistan-Azerbaijan partnership, Noor described the relationship as "a true brotherhood" rooted in shared values and mutual support. "Azerbaijan has always been a steadfast friend to Pakistan, and we deeply appreciate its solidarity on key issues that matter to us," he added.

On the economic front, Noor highlighted the immense potential for collaboration in the energy sector, emphasizing the mutual benefits of diversifying energy sources. He also expressed optimism about expanding trade and attracting investments through joint ventures in multiple industries.

As the visit unfolds, Noor remains hopeful that it will mark the beginning of a new phase of cooperation and growth between Pakistan and Azerbaijan. "This visit is an opportunity to take our partnership to the next level, ensuring that it remains strong, dynamic, and beneficial for generations to come," he concluded.

News.Az