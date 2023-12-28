Pakistan bans New Year celebrations

+ ↺ − 16 px

Pakistan caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar on Thursday announced a ban on the New Year celebration in the country to express solidarity with the People in Gaza, News.az report.

In a brief address to the nation, Mr Kakar urged to show solidarity with the Palestinians and exhibit sobriety and humility at the New Year.

"Keeping in mind the seriously concerning situation in Palestine and to show solidarity with our Palestinian brothers and sisters, there will be a strict ban by the government on holding any kind of event for New Year," he said.

News.Az