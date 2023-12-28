Yandex metrika counter

Pakistan bans New Year celebrations

  • World
  • Share
Pakistan bans New Year celebrations

Pakistan caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar on Thursday announced a ban on the New Year celebration in the country to express solidarity with the People in Gaza, News.az report.

In a brief address to the nation, Mr Kakar urged to show solidarity with the Palestinians and exhibit sobriety and humility at the New Year.

"Keeping in mind the seriously concerning situation in Palestine and to show solidarity with our Palestinian brothers and sisters, there will be a strict ban by the government on holding any kind of event for New Year," he said.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      