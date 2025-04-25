Pakistan calls for global coordination to win fight against malaria

+ ↺ − 16 px

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday called for global coordination to win the fight against malaria, saying the country has made malaria control and elimination a national priority, News.az reports citing Xinhua.

There was a need for collective commitment and practical action to end the preventable and treatable disease that affects millions of people across the world, the prime minister said in his message on the occasion of World Malaria Day.

Highlighting Pakistan's efforts to prevent malaria, Sharif said that the national leadership is fully prepared to reach remote areas and achieve goals to eradicate the disease through national malaria programs and reforms and strategies within the health system.

He said that the country is committed to taking practical measures regarding the elimination of malaria, and determined to go to the utmost lengths in the fight against this curable disease.

"We need to re-energize efforts at all levels, from global policy to community action, investments and innovation, to accelerate progress toward malaria elimination," he added.

