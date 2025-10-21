Pakistan confirms new polio case, tally rises to 30 this year

+ ↺ − 16 px

Pakistan has confirmed one new case of polio in its northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province, bringing the total number of cases this year to 30, the health ministry announced Tuesday.

The Regional Reference Laboratory for Polio Eradication at the National Institute of Health (NIH) reported that the poliovirus was detected in a 12-month-old boy from Torghar district. This is the second case from Torghar in 2025, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

Of the 30 cases reported nationwide, 19 are from KP, nine from southern Sindh province, and one each from eastern Punjab and northern Gilgit-Baltistan.

Authorities have intensified efforts to maintain comprehensive vaccination coverage, with over 44 million children vaccinated during the fourth national polio campaign of 2025. In September, environmental surveillance collected 127 sewage samples from 87 districts, with 44 testing positive for poliovirus, 81 negative, and two still under analysis.

The NIH emphasized that overall trends show a decline in poliovirus detections, attributing the improvement to high-quality vaccination campaigns in vulnerable areas.

