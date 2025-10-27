Pakistan envoy emphasizes growing bilateral ties with Iran

+ ↺ − 16 px

Pakistan’s Ambassador to Iran highlighted the growing trend in Tehran–Islamabad relations, describing them as excellent and steadily improving over the past few years.

A ceremony was held at the venue of the Pakistani embassy in Tehran on the occasion of Kashmir Black Day on Monday, News.Az reports citing Iranian media.

During his address to the jorunalists at the event, Pakistan’s Ambassador to Iran Muhammad Mudassir Tipu, emphasized the growing trend of Tehran–Islamabad relations, describing them as excellent and steadily improving in recent years.

He noted that Pakistan had stood by Iran during difficult times, while Iran had also extended political support to Pakistan during its tensions with India.

Referring to recent developments in bilateral cooperation, the ambassador said both countries had finalized a legal framework to facilitate barter trade, eliminating financial transaction barriers and enabling direct exchange of goods across their shared border. He expressed hope that this mechanism would significantly expand trade in multiple sectors and announced plans to hold further meetings with Iranian partners to implement it effectively.

The envoy called on Iranian media to raise public awareness about the benefits of the barter system, adding that he would engage with universities, chambers of commerce, and business communities to promote understanding of this trade mechanism.

He further revealed that Tehran and Islamabad were finalizing a Free Trade Agreement (FTA), and that discussions were underway to revitalize the Pakistan–Iran–Turkey rail transit corridor, particularly the Quetta–Taftan route, to enhance regional connectivity.

Commenting on political relations, he described them as being at an excellent level, citing regular contact between senior officials of both nations, including heads of state and foreign ministers.

The ambassador added that Pakistan’s Interior Minister would visit Iran soon for high-level talks.

