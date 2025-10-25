Pakistani, Afghan officials meet in Istanbul to finalize truce after deadly clashes

+ ↺ − 16 px

Pakistani and Afghan officials are in Türkiye for a second round of negotiations on Saturday, following recent clashes between the two countries that resulted in dozens of casualties on both sides, according to officials.

The neighbors are embroiled in a bitter security row that has become increasingly violent, with each side saying they were responding to aggression from the other, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Pakistan accuses Afghanistan of turning a blind eye to militant groups, particularly the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), that cross the border for attacks, a charge the country’s Taliban rulers reject.

Last weekend, Qatar and Türkiye mediated a ceasefire to pause the hostilities. The truce has largely held, although the countries’ border remains closed except for Afghan refugees leaving Pakistan.

“Pakistan also looks forward to the establishment of a concrete and verifiable monitoring mechanism in the next meeting to be hosted by Türkiye in Istanbul on 25th October 2025 to address the menace of terrorism emanating from Afghan soil toward Pakistan,” Tahir Andrabi, a Pakistani foreign office spokesman, said at a regular press briefing on Friday.

“As a responsible state committed to regional peace and stability, Pakistan does not seek escalation but urges the Afghan Taliban authorities to honor their commitment to the international community and address Pakistan’s legitimate security concerns by taking verifiable action against terrorist entities.”

Andrabi said there was a clear message to Kabul to stop the attacks, control and apprehend armed groups, and their “relations could be back on track.” He did not say who was in the Pakistani delegation.

The Taliban government’s chief spokesman, Zabihullah Mujahid, said Deputy Interior Minister Hajji Najib was leading the delegation heading to Istanbul.

“The remaining issues will be discussed at this meeting,” he said, without giving more details.

Pakistan has been battling a surge in militancy in its western provinces bordering Afghanistan since the Taliban returned to power in 2021.

Besides accusing Kabul of allowing the use of its soil, Islamabad has variously accused India of backing groups like the TTP and Baloch separatists for attacks inside Pakistan. Both countries deny the allegation.

On Friday, Andrabi said there has been no major full-scale attack emanating from Afghan soil over the last two to three days.

“So, the Doha talks and outcome were fruitful. We would like the trend to continue in Istanbul and post-Istanbul,” he added.

