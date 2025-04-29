Pakistan eyes legal action over India’s suspension of water-sharing treaty

Pakistan is preparing to take international legal action in response to India’s suspension of a crucial river water-sharing treaty, a government minister has confirmed.

Aqeel Malik, the Minister of State for Law and Justice, said that Islamabad was working on plans for at least three different legal options, including raising the issue at the World Bank - the treaty's facilitator, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

It was also considering taking action at the Permanent Court of Arbitration or at the International Court of Justice in the Hague where it could allege that India has violated the 1960 Vienna Convention on the Law of Treaties, he said.

"Legal strategy consultations are almost complete," Malik said, adding the decision on which cases to pursue would be made "soon" and would likely include pursuing more than one avenue.