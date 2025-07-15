Pakistan, Indonesia discuss boosting defense cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met today with visiting Indonesian Defense Minister Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin to discuss enhancing defense cooperation between the two countries.

During the meeting, the Pakistani Prime Minister affirmed his country's commitment to expanding trade and investment relations with Indonesia, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

In turn, the Indonesian Defense Minister affirmed his country's desire to strengthen defense relations with Pakistan and explore new avenues for cooperation in areas such as defense production.

