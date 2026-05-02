Pakistan, Kuwait stress peace efforts amid regional tensions

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Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar held a conversation with his Kuwaiti counterpart to discuss the evolving regional situation and its broader economic implications, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

According to a statement shared by Kuwait's Foreign Ministry, Foreign Minister Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah praised Pakistan’s sincere efforts to promote lasting peace and security for the Ummah, as well as for the wider international community.

During the exchange, Dar highlighted Pakistan’s ongoing diplomatic initiatives, including its role in mediating stalled negotiations between the United States and Iran, underscoring the country’s continued commitment to advancing dialogue and stability.

News.Az