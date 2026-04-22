Iran cancels Islamabad talks, cites US stance as ‘obstacle to agreement’

The agency said that despite what it described as “media hype and rumours” from US officials and media outlets, the Iranian negotiating team informed Washington that it would not be present in the Pakistani capital and that there is currently no prospect of participating in further discussions, News.Az reports.

According to the report, Iranian sources said the decision followed a breakdown in what was described as a previously agreed 10-point framework for ending hostilities, which had been mediated by Pakistan and reportedly accepted by the United States.

The report claims that although Pakistan confirmed US acceptance of the framework, Washington later failed to uphold its commitments, including on ceasefire arrangements in Lebanon. It further alleges that subsequent US positions in the first round of Islamabad talks went beyond the agreed parameters, leading to a deadlock.

Tasnim also reported that Iranian officials viewed recent US demands in exchanged messages as incompatible with earlier understandings, saying no meaningful progress had been made.

For this reason, Iran concluded that participation in the talks would amount to “wasting time”, arguing that the United States was blocking the possibility of any viable agreement.

The decision was conveyed through Pakistani intermediaries, with Iran confirming it would not attend Wednesday’s meeting in Islamabad, the report added.