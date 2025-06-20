Pakistan officially nominates Trump for 2026 Nobel Peace Prize

+ ↺ − 16 px

Pakistani government has officially decided to recommend U.S. President Donald Trump for the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize, citing his decisive diplomatic intervention and leadership during the recent Pakistan-India standoff, according to an official statement released Friday.

Islamabad cited what it called “unprovoked and unlawful” Indian aggression against Pakistan, resulting in civilian casualties, including women, children and the elderly. “This constituted a grave violation of Pakistan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity,” the statement added, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

In response, Pakistan launched Operation Bunyanum Marsoos, described as a measured and precise military action aimed at re-establishing deterrence while avoiding civilian harm. The operation, the statement said, was in “exercise of the fundamental right of self-defence”.

The intervention of President Trump, coupled with robust engagement by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, is credited with facilitating a ceasefire agreement on May 10, effectively preventing a wider conflict between the two nuclear-armed nations, the statement read.

Trump’s “strategic foresight and stellar statesmanship” helped de-escalate the crisis through vigorous diplomatic engagement with both Islamabad and New Delhi.

“His intervention secured a ceasefire and averted a broader conflict between the two nuclear states,” the statement added, calling the move a watershed moment for regional peace. The statement further said the government acknowledges and greatly admires Trump’s offers to mediate the long-standing Jammu and Kashmir dispute—a flashpoint that continues to destabilise South Asia. “Durable peace in South Asia will remain elusive until UN Security Council resolutions on Jammu and Kashmir are implemented,” it stated. In formally backing Trump’s Nobel nomination, the statement said: “President Trump’s leadership during the 2025 Pakistan–India crisis manifestly showcases the continuation of his legacy of pragmatic diplomacy and effective peace-building.” The United States is said to have leveraged diplomatic and economic pressure—particularly trade leverage—to expedite de-escalation. The statement concluded by expressing hope that Trump’s diplomatic efforts would further promote regional and global stability, “particularly amid ongoing crises in Gaza and the escalating situation in Iran.” Pakistan thus becomes one of the first countries to put forward Trump’s name for the prestigious Nobel accolade, typically reserved for individuals with demonstrable contributions to peace and conflict prevention.

