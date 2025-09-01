Pakistan confirms new polio case, total hits 24 in 2025

+ ↺ − 16 px

Pakistan has confirmed a new case of wild poliovirus type 1, raising the total number of infections in the country to 24 so far this year, health authorities announced on Monday.

The latest case involved a 20-month-old girl from Tank district of the northern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

A door-to-door polio immunization campaign has begun nationwide, aiming to vaccinate over 28 million children under five. In southern parts of KP, the campaign will run from Sept. 15 to 18.

