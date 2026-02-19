Pakistan, US sign pact to redevelop New York's Roosevelt Hotel

+ ↺ − 16 px

Pakistan has signed an agreement with the United States to jointly redevelop New York's Roosevelt Hotel, according to four official documents reviewed by Reuters and two sources, in a deal between the two governments that will allow Islamabad to unlock the value of one its most prized overseas investments.

The two countries signed a memorandum of understanding on Thursday shortly after Pakistan 's cabinet approved the process, News.Az reports, citing Reuters

