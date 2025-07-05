Azerbaijan, Pakistan sign investment memorandum

+ ↺ − 16 px

A Memorandum of Understanding on Azerbaijani investments in Pakistan was signed with the participation of Pakistani Prime Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif.

The document was inked on the sidelines of the 17th Summit of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) in Khankendi, News.Az reports, citing Azerbaijan's Economy Ministry.

The document was signed by Mikayil Jabbarov, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Economy, and Muhammad Ishaq Dar, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Pakistan.

The document will drive forward to the implementation of leaders` directives to deepen bilateral economic ties and expand investment partnership.

