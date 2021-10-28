Pakistani expert on anniversary of Armenia’s deadly attack on Barda: This was in stark contrast to int’l law

Pakistani expert on anniversary of Armenia's deadly attack on Barda: This was in stark contrast to int'l law

The missile attack launched by Armenia on Azerbaijan’s Barda city during the Second Karabakh War in 2021 was in stark contrast to international law, Pakistani Youth leader Qaiser Nawab.

On October 28, 2020, Armenia's armed forces fired Smerch missiles at the Azerbaijani city of Barda, killing 21 civilians and leaving about 70 others injured. The Armenian missile attack also destroyed several civilian facilities and vehicles.

Nawab noted that Armenian armed forces also used cluster bombs, which are banned under international law.

“Azerbaijan's stance against the illegal demands of Armenia is validated by the world community. That is a sign of Azerbaijan's high moral standing,” he added.

