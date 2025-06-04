Pakistani security forces eliminate 14 militants in major operation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Pakistani security forces eliminated 14 militants during an intelligence-led operation in North Waziristan, located in the northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, the military announced on Wednesday.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of the Pakistan army, said the security forces conducted the operation on Monday and Tuesday in the Datta Khel area of North Waziristan District, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

According to the ISPR, the operation was launched following credible intelligence about the presence of militants in the area allegedly linked to a foreign-backed group.

"During the operation, troops effectively engaged the militant hideout. After an intense exchange of fire, 14 terrorists were killed," added the military.

The military referred to the group as being sponsored by external elements, adding that the action was part of ongoing efforts to neutralize threats posed by foreign-influenced militant networks operating in the region.

Following the clash, clearance operations were initiated to eliminate any remaining militants in the vicinity and secure the area, said the military.

The military reaffirmed its resolve to continue combating terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, emphasizing its commitment to safeguarding national security and regional stability.

The North Waziristan district, which borders Afghanistan, has long been a hotspot for militant activity and has witnessed numerous counter-terrorism operations in recent years.

News.Az