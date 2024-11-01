Pakistan’s president suffers leg fracture at Dubai airport

+ ↺ − 16 px

Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari suffered a fractured foot while disembarking from an airplane on Wednesday night at Dubai International Airport, according to a statement from the President House.

Following the fall, he was immediately taken to a hospital for treatment. After a check-up, the doctor placed his foot in a cast, News.Az reports, citing foreign media. “The cast will remain on his foot for four weeks,” the statement read.It added that President Zardari was sent home and advised complete rest.

