Pakistan's Supreme Court declares Imran Khan's arrest illegal, orders his immediate release

The court ruled against former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, who was arrested on May 9, News.az reports via Pakistani media.

The Supreme Court of Pakistan found the arrest of former Prime Minister Imran Khan illegal.

Imran Khan, Pakistan's former prime minister, was arrested on Tuesday on corruption charges.

Mr. Khan has faced dozens of charges, from corruption to sedition, since he was ousted after losing a confidence vote last year.

His arrest happened while he was in court in the capital Islamabad.

