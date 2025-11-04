Palantir shares fall in Europe despite strong earnings report

+ ↺ − 16 px

Palantir Technologies shares fell nearly 6% in early Frankfurt trading on Tuesday, as investors took profits despite another strong quarterly performance from the U.S. software company.

The data analytics firm, whose valuation has more than doubled in 2025, projected fourth-quarter revenue above analyst expectations on Monday, supported by accelerating demand for its artificial intelligence-driven platforms, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

By 0705 GMT, Palantir’s stock was down 5.8%. The broader tech sector also showed weakness, with Nasdaq futures indicating a 1.3% drop at the open.

Frankfurt-listed shares of other major U.S. tech giants — the so-called “Magnificent Seven” comprising Meta, Tesla, Alphabet, Amazon, Nvidia, Apple, and Microsoft — slipped between 0.9% and 2.6%.

