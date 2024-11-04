Palantir’s Q3 Sales Beat Estimates, Stock Jumps 13.4%

+ ↺ − 16 px

Data-mining and analytics company Palantir (NYSE:PLTR) reported revenue ahead of Wall Street’s expectations in Q3 CY2024, with sales up 30% year on year to $725.5 million, News.Az reports citing Investing .

On top of that, next quarter’s revenue guidance ($769 million at the midpoint) was surprisingly good and 3.4% above what analysts were expecting. Its non-GAAP profit of $0.10 per share was also 10.1% above analysts’ consensus estimates.Is now the time to buy Palantir?Palantir (PLTR) Q3 CY2024 Highlights:Revenue: $725.5 million vs analyst estimates of $703.7 million (3.1% beat)Adjusted EPS: $0.10 vs analyst estimates of $0.09 (beat by $0.01)EBITDA: $283.6 million vs analyst estimates of $244.9 million (15.8% beat)Revenue Guidance for Q4 CY2024 is $769 million at the midpoint, above analyst estimates of $744 millionGross Margin (GAAP): 79.8%, in line with the same quarter last yearOperating Margin: 15.6%, up from 7.2% in the same quarter last yearEBITDA Margin: 39.1%, up from 30.8% in the same quarter last yearFree Cash Flow Margin: 59.9%, up from 21.9% in the previous quarter: $676.9 million at quarter end, up 33.8% year on yearMarket Capitalization: $93.88 billion“We absolutely eviscerated this quarter, driven by unrelenting AI demand that won’t slow down. This is a U.S.-driven AI revolution that has taken full hold. The world will be divided between AI haves and have-nots. At Palantir, we plan to power the winners,” said Alexander C. Karp, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer ofCompany OverviewStarted by Peter Thiel after seeing US defence agencies struggle in the aftermath of the 2001 terrorist attacks, Palantir (NYSE:PLTR) offers software as a service platform that helps government agencies and large enterprises use data to make better decisions.Organizations generate a lot of data that is stored in silos, often in incompatible formats, making it slow and costly to extract actionable insights, which in turn drives demand for modern cloud-based data analysis platforms that can efficiently analyze the siloed data.A company’s long-term performance is an indicator of its overall business quality. While any business can experience short-term success, top-performing ones enjoy sustained growth for multiple years. Over the last three years, Palantir grew its sales at a decent 22.7% compounded annual growth rate. This is a useful starting point for our analysis.This quarter, Palantir reported robust year-on-year revenue growth of 30%, and its $725.5 million of revenue topped Wall Street estimates by 3.1%. Management is currently guiding for a 26.4% year-on-year increase next quarter.Looking further ahead, sell-side analysts expect revenue to grow 19.9% over the next 12 months, a slight deceleration versus the last three years. This projection is still commendable and shows the market is factoring in success for its products and services.BillingsIn addition to revenue, billings is a non-GAAP metric that sheds additional light on Palantir’s business quality. Billings is often called “cash revenue” because it shows how much money the company has collected from customers in a certain period. This is different from revenue, which must be recognized in pieces over the length of a contract.Over the last year, Palantir’s billings growth has been impressive, averaging 22.9% year-on-year increases and punching in at $676.9 million in the latest quarter. This performance was in line with its revenue growth, indicating robust customer demand and a strong sales pipeline. The high level of cash collected from customers also enhances liquidity and provides a solid foundation for future investments and growth.The customer acquisition cost (CAC) payback period measures the months a company needs to recoup the money spent on acquiring a new customer. This metric helps assess how quickly a business can break even on its sales and marketing investments.Palantir is extremely efficient at acquiring new customers, and its CAC payback period checked in at 18.2 months this quarter. The company’s efficiency indicates that it has a highly differentiated product offering and strong brand reputation, giving it the freedom to invest resources into new growth initiatives while maintaining optionality.We were impressed by how significantly Palantir blew past analysts’ revenue and EBITDA expectations this quarter. We were also glad it raised its full-year revenue and adjusted operating income guidance. Overall, this quarter had some key positives. The stock traded up 13.7% to $47.12 immediately following the results.Feeling overwhelmed by investment information? You’re not alone. The 2024 stock market often feels like a rollercoaster, with conflicting analysis and opinions everywhere you go.Finding PLTR’s fair value is easier when there’s a proven, profitable way to do it.The use of AI and machine learning for predicting potential profitable stocks sets it apart from traditional financial tools that rely on historical data. This system predicts a stock's performance compared to a main index like S&P 500, assesses the confidence level of these predictions, and estimates potential downside risk.The best part about this analysis and stock picks is that we cut through the noise and deliver the bottom line for you: each stock’s fair value.

News.Az