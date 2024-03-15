Panel discussions on climate justice held at XI Global Baku Forum

+ ↺ − 16 px

The second day of the 11th Global Baku Forum has featured the 5th panel discussion on the theme "Financing Our Survival: Climate Justice", News.Az reports.

The session was moderated by Hafez Ghanem, the former Regional Vice President of World Bank for Eastern and Southern Africa.

Other speakers included Deputy Director General for Operations of the International Organization for Migration (IOM) Ugochi Daniels, former Prime Minister of Türkiye and former Speaker of the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye Binali Yildirim, First Deputy Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan Elnur Aliyev, former Director-General of UNESCO, Patron of the International Science Council, Chairwoman of the Council of University for Peace (UPEACE) Irina Bokova, former Belgian Prime Minister Yves Yves Leterme, former President of Malawi Joyce Banda, former Prime Minister of Romania Petre Roma and Global Leader of Climate & Energy at WWF, former Minister of the Environment of Peru and COP20 President Manuel Pulgar-Vidal.

Over 350 participants, including current and former heads of state and government, Nobel Laureates, international organizations, and civil society from more than 70 countries, gathered at the Baku Global Forum to discuss how to overcome the world’s most pressing challenges.

The Forum, running until March 16, features global discussions on the outcomes of COP28 and preparations for COP29. It also holds discussions on factors threatening the new world order, including security issues, prospects for ensuring peace, and building stability in a divided world. Additionally, the forum will address world-shaking conflicts and mega threats, including challenges related to climate, food, and nuclear security. Simultaneously, the forum will focus on the role of military and economic alliances in global governance, regional perspectives, relations with the European Union and its neighbors, youth policy, ways to increase resilience to global challenges, inequality, scarcity of natural resources, migration, as well as artificial intelligence, drones, and cyber weapons.

News.Az