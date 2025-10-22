Paris’ Louvre Museum reopens after $102 million jewelry heist

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Louvre Museum in Paris reopened on Wednesday, three days after thieves stole historic jewelry valued at approximately €88 million ($102 million).

Live images showed visitors entering the museum for the first time since the audacious heist, which made headlines around the world. The stolen items, part of the museum’s royal collection, highlight the scale and boldness of the robbery, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

French authorities continue to investigate the incident, examining how the thieves gained access and tracking the stolen treasures.

News.Az