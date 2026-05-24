Pashinyan: Armenia gains railway access to Russia and China through Azerbaijan

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has announced the opening of the Akhalkalaki–Kars railway for exports from Armenia and imports into the country, News.Az reports, citing Armenian media.

Pashinyan made the statement on his Facebook page, describing the development as a major event for Armenia’s economic life.

“I am pleased to announce that the Akhalkalaki–Kars railway, like the Azerbaijani railway, is now open for exports from Armenia and imports into Armenia. This is a major event in the economic life of our country. I thank our partners from Türkiye and Georgia,” the Armenian prime minister said.

According to Pashinyan, Armenia now has a railway connection through Georgia and Azerbaijan to Russia, and further through Russia and Kazakhstan to China. He also noted that Armenia now has railway access to the European Union through Georgia and Türkiye.

The Armenian prime minister added that the opening of the Armenia–Türkiye and Armenia–Azerbaijan railway routes is expected in the near future, followed by the Armenia–Iran railway through Nakhchivan. According to him, these developments will become possible as a result of the implementation of the TRIPP project.