Earthquake strikes along Azerbaijan-Armenia border

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A magnitude 3.5 earthquake struck the border region between Azerbaijan and Armenia early Friday evening, according to local seismologists.

The tremor was recorded at 7:17 PM local time (19:17) on June 19, 2026. Data provided by the Earthquake Research Bureau of Azerbaijan's Republican Seismological Service Center indicates the quake occurred at a relatively shallow depth of 6 kilometers (about 3.7 miles), News.Az reports, citing APA.

Shallow earthquakes are often felt more intensely at the surface than deeper ones, even at lower magnitudes.

There were no immediate reports of damage or casualties from the border areas following the tremor.

News.Az