Israeli airstrike on southern Gaza tent camp wounds five

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An Israeli airstrike targeting a tent sheltering displaced families in the al-Mawasi area, located west of Khan Younis in southern Gaza, has injured at least five people, according to the Palestinian news agency, Wafa. The area has frequently been used to house families fleeing active combat zones in other parts of the strip.

Palestinian health authorities reported on Thursday that the broader toll of the conflict since October 7, 2023, has reached at least 73,018 Palestinians killed and 173,273 wounded, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

Local health officials further detailed the ongoing violence despite a truce agreement, noting that 1,007 people have been killed and 3,165 injured since a ceasefire came into effect on October 11.

Additionally, emergency responders have recovered 784 bodies from areas that were previously inaccessible due to the fighting.

News.Az