Pashinyan discusses Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process with EU envoys
Photo credit: Armenpress
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan met with European Union Ambassadors accredited to Eastern European and Central Asian countries during their visit to Armenia, according to a statement from the Prime Minister’s office.
The Prime Minister welcomed the ambassadors’ visit and the holding of meetings in such a format, News.Az reports citing Armenpress.
The meeting focused on Armenia-EU relations, cooperation and further development, as well as the agenda of democratic reforms.
According to the source, regional developments were also discussed, in particular the peace process between Armenia and Azerbaijan.