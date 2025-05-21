Yandex metrika counter

Pashinyan discusses Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process with EU envoys

Pashinyan discusses Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process with EU envoys
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan met with European Union Ambassadors accredited to Eastern European and Central Asian countries during their visit to Armenia, according to a statement from the Prime Minister’s office.

The Prime Minister welcomed the ambassadors’ visit and the holding of meetings in such a format, News.Az reports citing Armenpress.

The meeting focused on Armenia-EU relations, cooperation and further development, as well as the agenda of democratic reforms.

According to the source, regional developments were also discussed, in particular the peace process between Armenia and Azerbaijan.


