Pashinyan’s party wins 53.91% votes

Armenia’s Central Election Commission published the final outcome of snap parliamentary elections, stating that Acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s Civil Contract party secured victory with 53.91% of the vote.

The Armenia bloc of the country’s former President Robert Kocharyan came in second with 21.9% of the vote.

"According to the final results, as many as 687,761 voters (53.91%) cast their vote for Civil Contract and 269,481 (21.9%) for the Armenia bloc," Central Election Commission’s Chairman Tigran Mukuchyan said.

Besides Pashinyan’s party and Kocharyan’s bloc, the I Have Honor bloc of Armenia’s former President Serzh Sargsyan and ex-chief of the National Security Service Artur Vanetsyan joined the parliament with 5.22% of the vote.

Kochyaryan’s Armenia bloc has announced that it would not recognize the election results and was considering plans of challenging them in the Constitutional Court.

