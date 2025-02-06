Passenger shatters plane window mid-air on Frontier Airlines flight - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

A passenger aboard a Frontier Airlines flight reportedly shattered part of the plane's window mid-air during what appears to have been a mental health crisis.

A man onboard Frontier Flight 4856 from Denver to Houston started kicking and punching a window and had to be restrained by his fellow passengers, News.Az reports, citing Newsweek.

The man was able to kick in the window's plexiglass before being restrained. If he had managed to fully break the window, then the air pressure in the cabin would have dropped, likely causing the type of suction that killed a woman in 2018 when she was partially sucked out of a broken airplane window.

A broken window would also lead to people experiencing ear-popping, and the cabin's oxygen masks would fall to help passengers to breathe.

According to passengers who spoke with ABC13, the events transpired after the man was asked by a woman in front of him on the Airbus A320 to change seats. However, according to police and as reported by Fox26, the man tried to speak with the woman in front of him, who did not respond.

Per both reports, after their interaction, the man, whose identity has been kept anonymous, then began kicking and punching the window next to him, with the plexiglass shattering out.

Last year, 2,102 people were reported to the FAA for unruly behaviour.

The number of unruly incidents has fallen significantly since its peak in 2021, when 5,973 people were reported to the FAA.

However, the number of reported disruptive passengers has still not fallen to pre-pandemic levels, as in 2019, some 1,161 people were reported as unruly, and in 2018, only 889 people were reported to the FAA for unruly behavior.

The man was questioned by the Houston Police Department upon landing, and Frontier Airlines has reportedly declined to press charges at this time.

The FAA has said they have a zero tolerance policy for unruly behaviour on planes, and if prosecuted, passengers who create dangerous situations will face serious consequences.

News.Az