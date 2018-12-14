Passenger wagons for Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway line under testing in Germany

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan Railways (ADY) plans to organize passenger transportation via the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars route in 2019.

ADY reported that new sleeping cars produced by Swiss company Stadler Rail Group will be delivered to Azerbaijan in the 1st quarter of next year.

"Testing on all parameters of passenger wagons designed to operate on railway route Baku-Tbilisi-Kars is underway in the area between stations Donauwörth and Treuchtlingen in Germany. Tests are conducted by railways of Germany on the 35 km section," ADY said in a statement.

In the course of testing the top speed of wagons was brought up to 177 km/h. At the moment, the testing continues successfully. Tests are carried out with the participation of delegations from ADY and Stadler Rail Group.

News.Az

