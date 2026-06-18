Patricia Ilhan, widow of 'Crazy John' mobile tycoon, dies aged 62

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The widow of mobile phone tycoon 'Crazy John' Ilhan, who was known for her philanthropy, has died after an aggressive battle with cancer.

Patricia Ilhan, 62, passed away in Melbourne on Thursday, News.Az reports, citing Daily Mail.

She leaves behind her four children - Yasmin, Hannah, Jaida and Aydin - her stepdaughter - Makenzi - and her second husband Chris Blackman, who she married in 2022, 15 years after the death of her first husband John in 2007.

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The family released a statement to share the devastating news of Ms Ilhan's passing.

'We can sadly confirm that our beloved mum passed away this morning. She was surrounded by her family and her husband,' they said.

'She was so strong, and a fighter to the end. She stayed true to herself and was very brave.'

TV star Eddie McGuire led the chorus of tributes as news of Ms Ilhan's death sent shockwaves around the country.

'A great woman and philanthropist,' he said.

'Her work on allergies has helped change the world. She was a wonderful partner in every way with my old mate John Ilhan.

'She will be deeply missed by everyone who knew her.'

It was only two months ago that Ms Ilhan had publicly revealed she was fighting cancer for the second time in less than a decade.

Her first breast cancer diagnosis was in 2019.

John died of a sudden heart attack while walking in Brighton in 2007. He was 42.

He was the founder of the Crazy John's mobile phone chain.

In 2003, he was crowned the richest Australian under the age of 40.

Ms Ilhan inherited the Crazy John's business after John died, and sold a 75 per cent stake to Vodafone for $150million in 2008.

In 2018, her net worth was estimated to be $407million.

News.Az