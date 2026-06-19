Australia detects its first suspected case of H5N1 bird flu

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Australia has identified the first suspected case of the deadly H5N1 strain of avian influenza on its mainland, with authorities confirming the detection in Western Australia (WA) on Friday, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

Federal Minister for Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry Julie Collins told reporters on Friday that initial testing on a single migratory bird found sick in southern WA has returned a suspected positive result for avian influenza.

She added that samples have been sent to the Australian Centre for Disease Preparedness for confirmatory testing, with results expected on Saturday.

Outbreaks of the highly pathogenic H5N1 avian influenza strain have been reported on every continent except mainland Australia since 2020, leading to the deaths of millions of birds and other animals.

“If it is confirmed to be the H5 bird flu, this will be sobering but not unexpected given the spread globally,” Collins said on Friday.

“I want to reassure the public that we're well placed to respond to and to manage this situation.”

She also said that the federal government has convened a meeting of state and territory authorities, along with experts, to discuss the situation.

Australians who encounter multiple sick or dead birds or other animals have been urged to take photographs from a safe distance, record the location, and report the sightings to the relevant authorities.

On Thursday, the federal government announced an additional 11.2 million Australian dollars (about $7.8 million) in funding to support efforts to protect native species from a potential H5N1 outbreak, bringing total preparedness funding to 113 million AUD (about $79.2 million).

The H5N1 strain was previously detected on Australia’s Heard and McDonald Islands in the southern Indian Ocean.

News.Az