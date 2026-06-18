Qantas aims to launch non-stop Sydney–London flights next year

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Australian airline Qantas has announced that it will launch the world’s first non-stop flights between Sydney and London in October 2027, News.Az reports, citing AFP.

The carrier said its long-delayed “Project Sunrise” service will reduce travel time between the two cities by up to four hours, according to a statement released on Wednesday.

“Qantas was built on the belief that Australia’s distance from the rest of the world should never stand in the way,” Chief Executive Vanessa Hudson said.

“The pioneering spirit of generations of our people has forged that path ever since, and today is the most significant step in that mission in our 105-year history.”

Qantas said passengers will fly non-stop on the Sydney–London route using its new ultra-long-range Airbus A350-1000ULR aircraft, which has already undergone test flights in Toulouse, France.

The aircraft, specifically designed for ultra-long-haul operations, features an additional 20,000-litre rear centre fuel tank, enabling non-stop commercial flights of up to 22 hours.

Qantas said it will take delivery of 12 of these aircraft in total, each configured with 238 seats across four cabin classes.

Tickets for the new service, which will allow passengers to travel between Sydney and London in as little as 19 hours, are scheduled to go on sale in February 2027.

“Eliminating the stopover saves customers up to four hours of travel time. This aircraft has been designed from the ground up for ultra-long-haul travel, with a cabin built around science and combating jet lag, and an onboard experience purpose-built for the length of the journey,” Hudson said.

The airline has been developing Project Sunrise for nine years but has repeatedly postponed its launch date, most recently targeting the first half of 2027.

Qantas also said that Sydney–New York will be the next route as it expands non-stop services from Australia’s east coast to international destinations, with timing for these additional services to be announced next year.

Pilot training for the new aircraft has already begun, including sessions on an A350 simulator in Sydney and training with British Airways in the United Kingdom, the airline said.

More than 360 pilots and 1,200 cabin crew will be trained to operate Qantas’ Project Sunrise fleet once all 12 aircraft are delivered.

Australian Trade Minister Don Farrell welcomed the announcement, calling it a major milestone for aviation and tourism in both Australia and the United Kingdom, and a reflection of strong bilateral ties.

“This is a significant milestone for aviation and tourism in both Australia and the UK and a demonstration of the strong friendship between our two nations,” Farrell said.

He added that Australia is a world-class tourism destination and said the new direct route will help attract more visitors to experience what the country has to offer.

News.Az