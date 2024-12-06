Peace talks between Israel and Hamas restart in Egypt

+ ↺ − 16 px

Officials from Hamas and Israel have confirmed that peace talks regarding Gaza have resumed in Egypt. These discussions follow a suspension by mediators from Qatar and the United States last month, who expressed frustration over the progress of the negotiations, News.az reports citing foreign media .

Hamas political official Bassem Naim told The Associated Press Thursday there has been a “reactivation” of efforts in recent days to end the fighting, release hostages from Gaza and free Palestinian prisoners in Israel. Another source told the AP that Qatari mediators had returned to Egypt.The Washington Post reported Friday that negotiators had signaled “serious efforts” are underway to reach a ceasefire deal in Gaza. The Post report said Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar told U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken during a meeting in Malta that Israel perceives an opportunity to advance a deal for the release of hostages in Gaza and is committed to pursuing it.Following a meeting of Israel’s Cabinet late Thursday, Israel’s Channel 12 cited government officials saying that the Qataris and the Egyptians believe that because of a series of new conditions in the region, Hamas would be willing to “enter into accelerated discussions even if it is a partial deal and even if Israel does not declare an end to the war in advance.”Reports said such a ceasefire deal would include the "humanitarian" release of women and children and wounded hostages. Israeli officials said, in exchange, Israel will release hundreds of Palestinian prisoners being held in Israel. The report said a senior Israeli delegation will leave for Cairo early next week, to discuss the new proposal.”Meanwhile, the Israel Defense Forces, or IDF, said Friday, it was reinforcing aerial and ground forces in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights in Syria and was prepared for all scenarios.In a statement from its official account on the X social media platform, the IDF said it “follows the events and is prepared for any scenario in attack and defense, will not allow a threat near the border of Israel, and will work to thwart any threat to the citizens of the State of Israel.”Reuters video showed troops and military vehicles stationed along the border Friday.Israel's military also said Friday it carried out strikes overnight targeting Hezbollah "weapon-smuggling routes" on the Syria-Lebanon border. Official media in Lebanon and Syria reported that the air raid put the Arida border crossing out of service, days after it reopened following being hit earlier in the conflict.In a statement, the IDF said the Israeli air force "conducted strikes on weapon-smuggling routes and terror infrastructure sites located near the Syrian regime's crossings at the Syrian-Lebanese border." The statement included a map identifying one of the targets as the Arida crossing.The IDF also reported Friday it had “eliminated” the head of Hamas' aerial unit in Gaza, Nidal Al-Najar. The report said he was taken out in a joint “and precise” operation with the Israeli Security Authority.The IDF said Al-Najar was one of the masterminds of the aerial infiltration into Israel on October 7, 2023, and had helped lead attacks against Israel and the IDF operating in central Gaza throughout the war, employing explosive drones to target troops.Hamas militants killed 1,200 people and captured about 250 hostages in their October 7 terror attack on Israel that sparked the current war.Israel’s counteroffensive in Gaza has killed about 44,500 Palestinians, according to the territory's Health Ministry, which does not distinguish between combatants and civilians in its count.The United States, Britain and other Western countries designate Hamas and Hezbollah as terror groups.

News.Az