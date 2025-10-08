Pegula edges Baptiste in nail-biting Wuhan Open clash

+ ↺ − 16 px

Jessica Pegula overcame a tense finish to defeat fellow American Hailey Baptiste in a hard-fought three-set battle at the Wuhan Open on Wednesday.

Sixth-seeded Pegula beat her fellow American 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 (6) on her seventh match point to reach the third round, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Pegula, who lost in the China Open semifinals last week, will next play ninth-seeded Ekaterina Alexandrova, who beat American Ann Li 7-6 (5), 6-2.

Qualifier Kateřina Siniaková beat Maya Joint 6-3, 6-1 in another second-round match.

U.S. Open champion Aryna Sabalenka, No. 3 Coco Gauff and 11th-seeded Naomi Osaka were scheduled to play later Wednesday.

Top-ranked Sabalenka, who took a Greek holiday after her second consecutive win at Flushing Meadows, withdrew from last week's China Open, another WTA 1000-olve event.

“I feel good,” Sabalenka said on her arrival in Wuhan. “I just didn’t want to rush my body into the tournament. So I think we made the right decision to take extra time for recovery and for the preparation. Physically, I feel ready to go.”

Sabalenka has had an amazing run in Wuhan — her record is 17-0 while winning titles in 2018, 2019 and 2024.

On Tuesday, No. 4 Amanda Anisimova, the runner-up at both the U.S. Open and Wimbledon this year, withdrew from the Wuhan tournament citing a left calf muscle injury after winning the China Open title.

