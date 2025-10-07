Swiatek moves to Wuhan Open third round with straight-sets victory
Photo: Getty Images
No. 2 seed Iga Swiatek dominated Marie Bouzkova 6-1, 6-1 to secure a spot in the third round of the Dongfeng Voyah ·Wuhan Open.
Swiatek will face the winner of Wednesday’s second-round clash between No. 13 seed Belinda Bencic and Elise Mertens, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.
Meanwhile, No. 5 seed Mirra Andreeva is scheduled for a late-night match on Tuesday against Laura Siegemund.