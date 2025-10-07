Yandex metrika counter

Swiatek moves to Wuhan Open third round with straight-sets victory

  • Sports
  • Share
Swiatek moves to Wuhan Open third round with straight-sets victory
Photo: Getty Images

No. 2 seed Iga Swiatek dominated Marie Bouzkova 6-1, 6-1 to secure a spot in the third round of the Dongfeng Voyah ·Wuhan Open.

Swiatek will face the winner of Wednesday’s second-round clash between No. 13 seed Belinda Bencic and Elise Mertens, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Meanwhile, No. 5 seed Mirra Andreeva is scheduled for a late-night match on Tuesday against Laura Siegemund.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      